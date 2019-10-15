WINCHESTER — The Virginia Housing Development Authority (VHDA) and the city of Winchester will open the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) waiting list on Oct. 29.
Applications will be taken online only from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The website to apply is vhda.apply4housing.com.
Who can apply?
Each agency maintains a waiting list for the HCV program, which covers a specific geographic area and each agency has a local residency preference. Local preferences are used to rank applicants on the waiting list. Winchester’s waiting list area covers the city of Winchester. But anyone can apply to the be placed on the waiting list. Applicants who live, work or are hired to work in Winchester will be ranked higher on the waiting list than those who are outside of city limits.
How to apply
The online application allows applicants to apply at their convenience from any laptop or desktop computer with internet access during the time period that applications are accepted. The application should be completed using a computer, as an error message may appear if completed with a smartphone, tablet or other mobile device. Applications will not be taken by phone, mail or in person.
Anyone can apply on behalf of another applicant. If the applicant is a person with a disability and they require an accommodation in order to apply, contact the Winchester staff immediately to schedule an appointment for assistance with completing the application during the opening time period.
For more information about the application process or to request assistance, contact the City of Winchester Housing Choice Voucher Program Office at 540-535-2886.
VHDA is one of 32 housing agencies across the commonwealth that administers the federal Housing Choice Voucher Program. VHDA manages more than 9,600 vouchers statewide, primarily in areas that do not have a public housing agency. VHDA works with a network of 31 local agencies to run the program’s day-to-day operations.
