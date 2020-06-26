RICHMOND — The presidents of three of Virginia’s largest public universities have asked the state to set aside $200 million to increase testing for the novel coronavirus on college campuses and elsewhere, arguing that the funding will be crucial to resume higher education and other activities in the coming year.
“In our shared view, expanded testing and the associated costs are unavoidable. Prompt action will allow both for more effective implementation of such testing and for more efficient management of the potential costs,” James Ryan of the University of Virginia, Michael Rao of Virginia Commonwealth University and Timothy Sands of Virginia Tech wrote on June 8 in a letter to state health secretary Daniel Carey.
Days later, U-Va. officials sent the state further documents explaining that most of the funding — $158.6 million — could be reserved for a massive public health effort to screen students, employees and others for the virus at public and private colleges across Virginia.
The plan asks the administration of Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, to cover the expenses with federal covid-19 relief funds, and suggests the universities would carry out the tests in coordination with the state health department.
Northam administration officials said Thursday they are considering several routes for increasing testing. They questioned whether the scenario outlined by the universities was too broad to meet the federal guidelines that allow the state to pay for it with money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed by Congress.
“The question will not be whether or not we should do testing. The question is under what circumstances should testing be done, not only for health purposes but also what is reimbursable under the Cares Act,” said state finance secretary Aubrey Layne.
Colleges nationwide are racing to determine how much coronavirus testing they need to open campuses safely, and how they will pay for it. There is general agreement that schools must be prepared to test students, faculty and staff who show symptoms of covid-19. But there is no consensus on exactly how much they will need to test asymptomatic students and others to protect public health.
“That is the million dollar question — what threshold is safe to reopen,” said Jean Chin, an associate clinical professor of medicine at the University of Georgia who chairs a covid-19 task force for the American College Health Association. The situation is fluid because researchers are constantly gathering new data on a pandemic blamed for the deaths of at least 120,000 Americans.
Northam has released guidelines that allow campuses to reopen with some virtual instruction, limits on class sizes, continued social distancing and steps for hygiene. Each college or university must submit reopening plans for state approval.
The guidelines offer no firm rules for testing students or faculty, instead urging schools to work with local health officials on their approach. University leaders argue testing is key to both managing the disease and ensuring confidence among returning students.
Because “multiple states have relaxed social distancing and quarantine measures in ways that likely increase the risk of further viral transmission,” welcoming students and faculty back to college this fall represents “one of the most challenging examples of resumption of normal activities,” Craig Kent, U-Va.’s executive vice president for health affairs, wrote Carey on June 17.
Nationwide, universities’ testing plans vary widely. In Georgia, Emory University aims to screen students for the virus before they move into campus housing. The University of California at San Diego plans to test most students on campus monthly. Purdue University in Indiana plans widespread testing and contact tracing. Schools are also talking about monitoring wastewater and other methods to detect viral hot spots.
“All of us may do something a little different,” said Michael Friedlander, vice president for health sciences and technology at Virginia Tech. He said many schools will focus on testing high-risk campus populations, with “a certain amount” of testing needed for public health surveillance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.