A pandemic that created global havoc throughout most of 2020 showed no signs of abating on the year’s final day as the number of new infections in the greater Washington region entered record territory, fueled by a record in Virginia.
The District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia reported 8,437 new infections Thursday, topping the previous single-day record of 8,001 new cases on Dec. 12.
The 5,239 cases in Virginia set a state record Thursday that was well above its rolling seven-day average of 3,667 daily cases.
Maryland reported 2,973 new cases Thursday while District had 225 cases. Both numbers were above recent averages but short of a record.
The region also added 101 virus-related fatalities Thursday, with 48 deaths in Virginia, 47 in Maryland and six in the District.
Public health officials have said the nation could experience a spike in infections after holiday gatherings and recent record airline travel, even after warnings to avoid gatherings that include people outside someone’s household.
Despite Virginia’s record caseload Thursday, the rolling seven-day average of 6,118 new daily infections across the greater Washington region remains below the peak of 6,989, recorded on Dec. 10.
The elevated rate comes as public health officials locally and nationwide acknowledge their efforts to vaccinate front-line workers and health care professionals has lagged expectations.
More than 123,000 vaccine doses were administered in the Washington region as of Thursday, including 64,882 in Virginia, 47,012 in Maryland and 11,370 in the District. The totals represent a fraction of the doses each jurisdiction has been allotted.
Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine rollout program, planned to inoculate 20 million people by the end of the year, but 2.5 million people were vaccinated as of Thursday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Members of the Virginia National Guard began receiving the Moderna vaccine Thursday through the Defense Department and the National Guard Bureau.
“This is an important, anticipated and much-welcomed chapter in our collective fight against COVID-19, and it is a huge positive [that] the Virginia National Guard has been offered these vaccines early in the overall national rollout of vaccines,” said Col. Robert Mancini, the Virginia National Guard state surgeon.
Mancini added that he plans to receive the vaccine when it is his turn.The vaccine will be administered in phases, starting with those conducting coronavirus testing — as well as police officers, security workers and firefighters — followed by personnel preparing to mobilize, then to remaining healthy service members and civilian employees.
Federal officials said Wednesday more than 12 million doses have been distributed to states, which were responsible for coordinating vaccine distribution.
The Washington region has reported 655,229 infections and 11,713 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
