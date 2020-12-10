Wearing his Santa hat with reindeer antlers, Abel Kimmel, 5, of Lake Frederick, visits the Walking in a Winter Wonderland holiday light show in Clearbrook Park on Tuesday evening with his mother, Erika Kimmel, and brother, Ryan Kimmel, 3.
Kai Dent (left), 8, of Winchester, dances with his brother, Merrick Dent, 10, as lights synchronized with music flash behind them while they visit Clearbrook Park's annual Walking in a Winter Wonderland light show on Tuesday evening. The display continues through Jan. 3, but it will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. Preregistration is required to attend. Shows are held at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. For more information and to register, go to https://www.fcva.us/departments/parks-recreation/special-events.
Ducks swim past a floating light decoration on the lake in Clearbrook Park as part of the Walking in a Winter Wonderland light show.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Corey and Amanda McCoy are surrounded by colorful lights as they visit the Walking in a Winter Wonderland light show in Clearbrook Park.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
