Walking Penelope

Craig Callan lives in downtown Winchester and walks his British bulldog Penelope on the Loudoun Street Mall daily. On Monday they were walking south on the mall where Penelope has become somewhat of an icon, with drivers in passing cars occasionally shouting her name.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(1) comment

Blondie
Blondie

She's adorable.

