FRONT ROYAL — With federal funding deadlines looming that help provide a wide range of health care, Sen. Mark Warner sat down with members of the local health care community to hear their concerns.
Headlining the roundtable discussion Friday morning at Warren Memorial Hospital was a concern about the number of residency programs hospitals can support. Three years ago, more students graduated from medical schools than there were available residency programs.
Part of the issue board members said was the federal cap on funding for residency programs, an issue Warner, D-Va., said he did not know existed.
Last year, Warren Memorial Hospital received more than 1,000 applications for its residency programs — only five spots are available. That increase is more than double the usual number of about 400 applications a year, board members said.
Virginia’s state legislators have stepped into the gap in recent years, providing state funds to prop up 25 residency spots around the state without any federal dollars.
High costs for health care — everything ranging from in-facility care to medicinal research and development — have forged a tight bond between the federal government and the health care industry. Warner has put himself at the forefront of advocacy for expanding and improving healthcare funding, including opposing “skinny” health care plans that he said drive insurance premium costs up.
“I think they’re just outrageous,” Warner said about short-term plans. “People are paying and they get nothing in those plans.”
On Friday, Warner said he wants to begin looking into how funding for substance abuse programs and care can extend beyond specific programs. Right now, federal funding is available for targeted issues such as opioid abuse, Warner said, but losing sight of the forest for the trees will not help solve underlying substance abuse issues.
“I think we’re beginning to get our arms around the opioid issue,” Warner said. “My fear is that opioids per se has gotten Congress’ attention and dollars but if we see a decline in opioids and increase in heroin … then we realize that dealing with opioids is not dealing with all substance abuse.”
Warner said the future of health care is uncertain and little is going to get done until next year, after the 2020 presidential election.
