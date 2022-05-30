Latest AP News
- Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths
- Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites pocketbooks
- California fisherman sued in 'egregious' crabbing case
- Falling enrollment means choices for Georgia school district
- French 32-year-old journalist is killed in Ukraine
- DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash
- Early voting starts for first time in South Carolina Tuesday
- Courts have lawsuits from 3 Republicans barred from ballot
- Erdogan discusses Turkey's Syria incursion plans with Putin
- Exchange: Water supply issue in Casa Grande takes new turns
Local News
- 'It blows your mind': Horses spark memories for people living with dementia
- City divulges plan to increase affordable housing stock
- Top of Virginia Regional Chamber relocating to Winchester Regional Airport
- VFCCE bids farewell to VCCS Chancellor during fundraiser
- After 2 decades, Magic Lantern Theater is going dark
- Driver charged in gun incident
- Frederick supervisors deny special event facility permit; approve rezoning for Dollar General
- First Baptist Church's new Ministry Center opens
- Healing Field of Honor opens
- Evidence poaching alleged in animal trafficking case
AP National Sports
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.