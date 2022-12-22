Barns of Rose Hill
Celebrate the season with holiday instrumental classics internationally-acclaimed musicians Rachelle Hunt on cello and Katie Tertell on violin from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door and free for children 12 and younger. Tickets: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Belle Grove
The Belle Grove Plantation Manor House south of Middletown has been decorated for the holidays by area garden clubs with the theme “A Few of My Favorite Things.”
The Manor House will be open for tours through Dec. 30. Ticket pricing is available at https://tinyurl.com/mptnvh2y. Further information is available at www.bellegrove.org.
Christmas in the Valley
The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock will celebrate Christmas in the Valley each Thursday through Sunday through Jan. 1 with festive lights, food and gifts. Patrons can drive through the one and half mile Christmas Lights Trail from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is $25 per car with up to nine people per car.
The Christmas Crafts Village will be open for the last weekend from 5-9 p.m. on Friday and 2-9 p.m. on Saturday. The Village has locally-made gifts, wreaths, decorated Christmas trees and baked goods.
Walking in Winter Wonderland
Walking in a Winter Wonderland, a lighted walking holiday tour through Clearbrook Park, runs through Jan. 1 featuring hundreds of thousands of lights, nightly appearances by Santa and his elves, and a wonderful computer-controlled display coordinated with music. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.
Admission is $6.50 for ages 3 and older, $8.50 at the gate with a credit card only and free for babies up to 1 year old. Tickets purchased in advanced is recommended. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/3d6tu6a8. Information: 540-665-5600. Parking is available at the Clearbrook Pool by entering the parking lot entrance via Brucetown Road, 130 Poolside Drive.
