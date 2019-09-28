BERRYVILLE — A Clarke County official is optimistic that revised plans for a Loudoun County highway project will mean less traffic congestion along two major local roads.
However, there still could be some clogged highways and backups, said David Weiss, chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors and its Buckmarsh District representative.
The revised plans were developed by Hillsboro officials and technicians with the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Northern Virginia and Staunton Districts. Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance outlined the revisions in correspondence that Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, forwarded to Clarke officials on Thursday.
Work is expected to start in February on the reconstruction of the stretch of Va. 9 (Charles Town Pike) through Hillsboro, which has less than 200 residents. The project involves installing two roundabouts and other traffic-calming measures along with crosswalks, sidewalks and pedestrian/bicycle lanes.
Clarke officials believe that an idea put forth to close both lanes during construction, which would result in traffic being detoured onto other roads, would put as many as 8,000 to 10,000 extra vehicles daily onto Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) north of Berryville. Those highways are heavily traveled by commuters between the Winchester, Berryville, Leesburg and Washington, D.C., areas.
Fully closing Hillsboro’s stretch of Va. 9 would result in construction taking about a year, whereas other options would take up to three years, officials have said.
The revised plans, as outlined by Vance, include:
• Having one-lane closed in the town closing for the project’s duration, and allowing extended construction hours on work days.
• Allowing the eastbound lane to operate “during the peak morning rush to accommodate the heaviest regional commuter traffic and alleviate Clarke County concerns,” then fully closing the road to accommodate multiple crews within the work zone.
• Posting signs to direct drivers to local and regional detour routes and trucks to alternate routes.
• From 3 p.m. on Fridays to 5 p.m. on Sundays, opening the westbound lane to help people get to businesses in Hillsboro and west of the town. Traffic would be reversed to eastbound on Sunday afternoons.
• Allowing up to 60 calendar days, at various times during the project, of full road closures as needed.
• Modifying signs and traffic signal patterns at intersections along Va. 7 in Clarke and Loudoun counties to try and reduce congestion when Va. 9 is fully closed. Police and sheriff’s deputies would be called upon to closely monitor the highway during those closures.
• Having the town provide the contractor financial incentives for timely completion of critical parts of the project, as well as to complete the project as quickly as possible and minimize the number of full-closure days.
Weiss said the revised plans are awaiting VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich’s approval.
Although Va. 9 is owned and maintained by the state, the town — not VDOT — is administering the project.
Once Brich’s approval is received, Hillsboro will provide officials in nearby localities more information about the revised plans, Vance said.
“We’re pleased that significant changes have been made to the plan,” Weiss said of Clarke officials. “They’re far better than the original plan.”
The revisions “go a long way toward mitigating traffic problems” but will not eliminate them, he said.
“We are cautiously optimistic” that detoured traffic will be much less than expected as a result of them.
Neither supervisors Vice Chairman Bev McKay, who represents the White Post District, nor Clarke County Administrator David Ash returned phone calls for comment Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.