Michael Kerns of Winchester uses a welder to fabricate a steel roof support while working on the renovations at the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center at the former John Kerr Elementary School site on Jefferson Street Thursday. The center, slated to open in the fall of 2021, will provide Winchester students and community members with the training they need to enter the skilled labor market.
