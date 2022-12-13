MIDDLETOWN — It’s a special thing to watch an expert work at their craft, and now guests at Middletown’s historic Wayside Inn at 7783 Main St. can do just that thanks to two new additions to the inn's leadership staff.
Michael Haymaker — wedding planner, designer, minister, and general jack-of-all-trades — signed on as the inn’s weddings and design director earlier this year and has been tasked with revamping the inn’s wedding program.
“I came in with a blank slate, which is fun, because now I can create the wedding that best suits the client,” Haymaker said. “We’re not a hotel, we're not a country club, we're an inn. And we’re building a program based on what Wayside stands for: grace, elegance, charm, and hospitality.”
Wayside Inn originally opened in 1797 and was dilapidated by 1960 when banker and philanthropist Leo Bernstein bought it and restored it. Since Bernstein's death in 2008, the inn has had several owners and managers. The property — with its 22 bedrooms, several dining halls and reading rooms, a large kitchen, outdoor seating, and a tavern — is a centerpiece of the town's Main Street.
It’s not hard to see why Haymaker can put a nervous wedding party at ease. Dressed impeccably in a tailored blue suit, mint tie and a golden broach, Haymaker explains the inn’s history while sitting in a cozy room complete with a modern fireplace. As he looks over his bright red-rimmed glasses, his passion for making others happy and satisfied is apparent.
“Here we sit down with the guests and we tell them the history, we give them a private tour, and hotels don’t do that," Haymaker said. “We show them our dining room, we show them our ballroom. We show them the old kitchen, we show them Larrick's Tavern, so that they feel like this is their home away from home.”
It’s that personal touch that drives every move Haymaker is making at the Wayside. He has decorated each room thoughtfully and individually for the holidays, ensuring that every bow and ornament is the correct color and hue.
“The parlor is all done in reds and antique ornaments, things that we found, we try to incorporate them,” Haymaker said, explaining that part of one of the inn’s original fireplaces is now displayed on the wall of an intimate dining room.
Along with Haymaker the inn has a new executive chef. Barbara Hineline joined the inn just a few weeks ago and brings over three decades of fine dining experience.
“We’re upping the ante,” Hineline said. “We’re upping the ante with our event menus, we’re making them more elegant, and what people would expect if we say we are moving towards a grand upscale inn that it once was. We have to put our money where our mouth is.”
With a combination of old favorites and new creations, Hineline plans to do just that. Over the years she has honed a culinary style all her own.
“We're familiar with every cuisine. The vision is fresh, getting into farm-to-table,” said Hineline, adding that she can prepare delectable dishes that are safe for diners with specific allergies or those following a specific diet due to their religion.
“Anyone can feel safe eating here, knowing they’ll be able to talk to me and figure out what they can eat,” Hineline said. “When we do events I always make sure that we don’t just give a salad as the only vegetarian options. It’s insulting to someone with dietary restrictions.”
Although rooms at the inn are impeccably decorated and cleaned, the spaces inside are approachable. The inn is cozy, but not stuffy. Tidy, but not sterile.
Both Haymaker and Hineline have roots here in the Valley. Haymaker can trace his family tree to the Strasburg and Toms Brook areas back to the 1760s. Two of the inn’s staff come from a lineage of others who worked there, including one housekeeper who is a sixth-generation Wayside employee. Another is third-generation.
And although they wish for the inn to be the go-to spot in the Valley to host weddings and events, they are also determined on getting locals to come in, meet the staff, and above all enjoy themselves, the atmosphere and the food.
“There comes a point where you have to realize that not everyone is a multi-millionaire, so a person who wants to take their wife for a lovely dinner without breaking the bank come to the Wayside,” Haymaker said. “Where else is the chef going to come out to the table?
Haymaker explained that while diners can make reservations, they can also just walk in.
“Let us give you a tour, let us show you the rooms, let us show you the dining rooms, the old kitchen, the tavern, the well,” Haymaker said.
Both Haymaker and Hineline hold the space in reverence, and each describes their role at the inn as part steward and part dreammaker.
“We both want to respect the past and enlighten a whole new set of folks,” Hineline said.
Hineline is already conducting historical research to recreate dishes once served in the inn centuries ago.
“Back then, everything was farm to table,” she said, adding that she has contacts with local farmers and agricultural experts who can help ensure the menu is both fresh and dynamic.
With the inn located conveniently in Middletown, both Haymaker and Hineline hope locals will make the short trek and enjoy this piece of history right here in their backyards.
The inn is preparing to host an Art Gala later this month, and the pair have a whole slew of events lined up for the coming year. Events can be found at the inn's website, https://www.thewaysideinn1797.com/.
