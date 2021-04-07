Wetlands walk

Mike Denton of Buggs Island Dock Service in Clarksville walks on the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA)- compliant floating walkway at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley Tuesday as he installs Trex composite decking donated by the manufacturer. Located off Amherst Street, the entrance to the museum's trails is expected to open toward the end of May.
