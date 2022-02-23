WINCHESTER — What a difference a day makes, as Dinah Washington once sang.
Wednesday was downright springlike, with a mostly sunny sky and daytime temperatures that reached 70 degrees around midday. Drivers had their windows rolled down. Bees were seen buzzing around.
It's still February, though, and Ole Man Winter is going to remind us today he still is lurking.
Take the heavy coat back out of the closet and carry an umbrella. Today's forecast is a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow, continuing through early Friday. Temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing point of 32 degrees, having fallen rapidly since Wednesday afternoon. Wind made it feel cooler.
Light icing is anticipated in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, said Luis Rosa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's regional office in Sterling.
"But I don't think it's going to be too bad" on the roads, Rosa said. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s in recent days have warmed surfaces.
Little to no snow and sleet accumulation is expected.
If there's any danger to travelers, it should be tonight after the sun goes down, Rosa said, once the cold air and precipitation is around for a while and warmth from the sun is lost.
Basically, the wintry conditions are due to the combined effects of a cold front that pushed through the region on Wednesday, a high-pressure area ushering in Arctic air and interplay between some mid- to upper-level atmospheric disturbances and a low-pressure area, information on the weather service's website showed.
Those of us looking forward to spring must be patient.
March 1, what forecasters consider to be "meteorological spring" — when conditions are more apt to start turning and remaining warm — is next Tuesday. Spring actually won't begin until March 20. So it will be a while before Ole Man Winter starts his slow journey to the Southern Hemisphere.
The good news is the sky is expected to turn sunny again Friday afternoon, with a high temperature in the lower 50s expected. Daytime temperatures in the 30s and 40s are anticipated this weekend into early next week before reaching the 50s again by the middle of the week.
Rosa said temperatures will "be like a roller coaster" and that, overall, "it's probably still going to be on the chilly side."
However, indications are there will not be any more precipitation for at least a week.
