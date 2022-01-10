Wheeling Across the valley

Shenandoah University sophomore Matthew Kontur, a musical theater major, uses his One Wheel self-balancing electric skateboard to move across campus Monday where a valley scene mural has been painted on a wall at the Brandt Student Center.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

