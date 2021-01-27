BERRYVILLE — In a little more than three years, drivers will be traveling from Clarke County into West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle along a wider highway.
A two-lane portion of U.S. 340 stretching almost five miles through both states is to be widened to four lanes, according to Ed Carter, resident administrator at the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) regional office in Edinburg.
That includes about 700 feet in Clarke County near the state line, Carter said in a phone interview Monday afternoon.
According to a West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) website, the project will be funded through federal and state dollars administered by that department.
An interstate agreement between the WVDOH and VDOT addresses each state's responsibilities in regard to construction, maintenance and funding of the project. Each state will bear construction costs for the portions of the highway that are within their jurisdictions, the website shows.
However, "West Virginia is doing the design work and administering the project," Carter said. "West Virginia really is the driving force behind this project."
WVDOH will invoice VDOT annually for 10 years for Virginia's share of the costs after the project is awarded to a contractor, the website shows.
U.S. 340, also known as Lord Fairfax Highway in Clarke County, is one of the county's most heavily traveled routes. It's a four-lane, divided highway from its intersection with Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) just north of Berryville almost to the state line. Then it turns into a two-lane road as it crosses the line into Jefferson County, West Virginia, where it's known as Berryville Pike. Southwest of Charles Town, West Virginia, near Washington High School, it becomes a four-lane, divided highway again.
A pre-construction conference about the project was held Jan. 19. Carter didn't attend, so he didn't have details of what was discussed.
Although he doesn't yet know when construction will start, Carter said widening the 700-foot, two-lane stretch of U.S. 340 in Clarke is to be the last part of the project. It has a fixed end date of April 2024, he said.
Carter initially mentioned the U.S. 340 widening in an email he sent to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors earlier this month.
