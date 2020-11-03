(2) comments

Bill Tobin
Bill Tobin

If this roof was installed correctly it would have withstood sustained winds of up to 90mph and gusts of 115mph. That's the required code as of IRC2012

jake277
jake277

I'm sure like most jobs I've been on. It wasn't braced properly. Most of the time they set them all quickly to minimize crane time then go back and install the proper bracing. The wind beat them this time.

