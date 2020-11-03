A construction worker at center is framed by destroyed roof trusses as he carries a piece of one Monday. The trusses were atop a building under construction — a worker on site said it’s a new Circle K convenience store — on North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522 North) at the site of the former Venice Italian Restaurant. Frederick County building inspectors believe a wind gust knocked over the trusses. The incident occurred about 3 p.m. According to wind speeds at Winchester Regional Airport, there were sustained winds of 17 mph and a gust of 23 mph at 2:55 p.m. Sunday. At 3:15 p.m., there were sustained winds of 32 mph and a wind gust of 44 mph. No people were on site when the incident occurred.
If this roof was installed correctly it would have withstood sustained winds of up to 90mph and gusts of 115mph. That's the required code as of IRC2012
I'm sure like most jobs I've been on. It wasn't braced properly. Most of the time they set them all quickly to minimize crane time then go back and install the proper bracing. The wind beat them this time.
