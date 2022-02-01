WINCHESTER — A city man faces up to four years imprisonment for a carjacking/street robbery and subsequent home invasion.
In a plea bargain in Winchester Circuit Court on Tuesday, Raymond Matthew Reigle pleaded no contest to two counts of robbery and single counts of burglary and cocaine possession. In a no-contest plea, the defendant doesn't admit guilt, but concedes there is enough evidence for a conviction. The plea is considered a conviction by the courts.
Reigle, 24, of the 100 block of Castle Bridge Court, was sentenced to 32 years with 28 suspended. The sentence includes the nearly 22 months Reigle has been jailed at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. Conspiracy to burglary, conspiracy to robbery and use of a firearm in a felony — which carries a three-year mandatory minimum — were dismissed as part of the agreement.
On March 27, 2020, Reigle participated in the carjacking/street robbery in the 100 block of East Pall Mall Street along with two other men. The victim said Reigle implied he was carrying a pistol and threatened him. "You know who I am and you know what I'll do," he said Reigle told him, according to Matthew Occhuizzo, deputy commonwealth's attorney. The victim surrendered his backpack, which held the keys to his van and a replica 1851 Pietta black powder revolver.
The stolen van was found a few blocks away by a home in the 300 block of Bellview Avenue that Reigle and a few men broke into just after midnight on March 28, 2020. The victim in the home invasion said the front door was kicked in and several masked men entered. The victim, who was pistol-whipped, said he remembered the distinctive design of the revolver. Police said the victim identified one of the robbers as Reigle's co-defendant Diontre Tyrese Bell.
Occhuizzo told Judge Brian M. Madden that police were able to determine Reigle was with Bell when the crimes occurred. Bell, who has been charged with carjacking and robbery, is due back in court on Feb. 15.
Upon release, Reigle will be on three years of supervised probation. He must pay $1,008 in restitution.
