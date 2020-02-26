WINCHESTER — February shouldn’t be the only time Winchester Public Schools students learn black history.
Superintendent Jason Van Huekelum said at Monday’s School Board meeting that his “highest hope” is that the school division’s teachers are “actively integrating” black culture into the daily curriculum. He praised staff for Black History Month events this month including bringing Douglas Wilder, Virginia’s first black governor, to Handley High School on Feb. 11. Other events have included an appearance on Feb. 21 at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School (VACDES) by Barrington Irving, the youngest person to fly solo around the world and the first black person to do it. Van Heukelum said the division has made progress in developing a more diverse curriculum, but it still has work to do.
“As a school division that prides itself on the diversity of our students and families, the work of culturally responsive teaching practices needs to be ever present in our classrooms in order to develop a sense of belonging for our students across race, gender, ability and other areas of difference,” he said. “My hope is that this is the heartbeat of our educators on a daily basis.”
About 39% of the approximately 4,400 students in the division are white, 39% are Hispanic and 11% are black, according to WPS statistics. About 2% are Asian and the remainder are of multiple races.
Besides the discussion about black history, the meeting showcased efforts to increase Hispanic culture into the curriculum. VACDES kindergartners performed songs in English and Spanish as part of the division’s Dual Language Immersion Program, which began in August. Forty-eight of the school’s approximately 400 students are enrolled in the optional program, which serves students in kindergarten through fourth grade, according to Principal Nan Bryant. She said in an email on Tuesday that the program increases critical thinking and literacy. “In addition, dual language helps children develop a deeper understanding of cultures from around the world and prepares students for the workplace they will enter in the mid-21st century and beyond.”
Also at the meeting:
During the public comment portion, Nikolas Christen, a Handley High School junior, criticized Handley for switching from reusable plastic lunch trays to paper and styrofoam plates a couple of years ago. He called for board members to have a dialogue with students on how to devise more environmentally sustainable policies to reduce waste.
Bonnie Stickley, the board’s clerk, was saluted as part of the Virginia School Boards Association School Board Clerk Appreciation Week. Stickley, hired in 2001, was praised for her attention to detail and hard work.
Board members received handmade gifts from students as part of School Board Appreciation Week.
