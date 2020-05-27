WINCHESTER — A $1.14 million Shawneeland Sanitary District budget proposal was recommended for approval by the Frederick County Public Works Committee on Tuesday.
The spending plan, which primarily pays for road and pond maintenance in the private community in the western part of the county, doesn’t include fee increases or staff cuts that some residents opposed.
Shawneeland property owners pay yearly fees to the Shawneeland Sanitary District, which was established by the county in 1987 to help maintain the community. Shawneeland has about 2,000 residents.
The county Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the budget at its June 10 meeting.
In December, the committee recommended increasing the annual fees for improved lots from $660 to $800 to cover a budget shortfall in the district’s revenues, which were projected at $812,880 for the 2021 fiscal year. Public Works Department staff also considered a recommendation from Shawn Graber, who represents the Back Creek District on the Board of Supervisors, to layoff a full-time motor equipment operator from the Shawneeland maintenance staff and cut road maintenance by $100,000, which would’ve lowered the fee increase from $140 to $70.
Some residents objected to the fee increase and cutting employees from the seven-member maintenance staff.
“They work hard behind the scenes as well as during emergency situations such as major snowstorms and when we have high wind storms,” Rhonda Sargent, a Shawneeland resident since 2007, wrote in an email to the Shawneeland Advisory Committee. “During the latter, they’re out ensuring that if trees have come down into roads, they’re cutting them up and moving them out of the way so that both emergency personnel as well as residents have means of ingress and egress.”
J. Douglas McCarthy, chairman of the Public Works Committee, said if there is a rainy summer or heavy snow in the winter, the committee will have to consider budget cuts or raising fees. “We don’t want to get into a situation where we’ve spent all of our budget reserves to try and keep the fees where they are,” he said.
In other business:
• Plans to move some county departments to the Sunnyside Plaza shopping center to eliminate overcrowding at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. are on hold because the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced county revenues, according to County Administrator Kris Tierney. He said discussions about the project may resume in about two months. “We’re really taking a pause on this project to hopefully get through this COVID incident and then figure out where that leaves us fiscally and physically in terms of space needs,” he said.
The county bought the 10.5-acre property, located off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) near Va. 37, for $2.1 million in August. The complex includes a 70,614-square-foot shopping center and 380 parking spaces, which the county intends to re-purpose for government use. County officials have been considering four options ranging from $10.8 million to $99.8 million.
• The committee will consider rebidding an addition to the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter. Higher than anticipated bids scrapped plans for the project, but committee members hope they may get lower bids because construction contractors might be looking for more work if COVID-19 has stalled some of their other projects.
• With residents having more time on their hands to clean due to the coronavirus stay-at-home order, dumping is up about 20% at the regional landfill, according to County Public Works Director Joe Wilder. He said 2,600 cars came to the landfill on May 16. Typically, there would 1,500-1,600 cars. The increase in volume has meant a small increase in hauling costs and tipping fees.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were committee members McCarthy, Harvey Strawsnyder, Whit Wagner and Bob Wells. Gene Fisher was absent.
