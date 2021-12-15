WINCHESTER — Construction of a $1.1 million maintenance building that is part of the $15.4 million renovation of the historic Douglas School building was approved by the Winchester School Board Monday night.
Ed Smith, school division operations director, told board members the 5,779-square-foot building and the overall project are being paid for with local money because using federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds would’ve required paying construction workers the prevailing area wage. The rule is part of the 1931 Davis-Bacon law designed to ensure workers get paid decent wages on projects paid for with federal taxpayer money.
Smith said the division initially planned to pay for the building and overall project with $6 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a $2.3 trillion pandemic assistance law passed by Congress last year. But prevailing wage rates, which are calculated by the U.S. Department of Labor, weren’t included in bid specifications the division made for the building project. The project was awarded to Winchester-based Howard Shockey and Sons Inc. Smith said the law means more money spent on workers rather than materials.
“We did our RFP (request for proposals) well before the CARES money came out and that’s where all our planning and funding was matched against; non-Davis-Bacon wages,” Smith said.
The division’s annual one-time construction project surplus money that was available due to “careful spending in previous fiscal years” will be spent, he noted. Bond money left over from the Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center project — a health sciences, professional skills and advanced technologies facility that opened in August — will also be used.
Located at 598 N. Kent St., the former Douglas School educated the community’s Black children from 1927 to 1966. The building, which is listed on the state and national landmarks registers, is being renovated into administrative offices for the school division. The maintenance building will house custodial and food services, the facilities and operations departments and include a workshop for welding and woodworking, plus a warehouse.
The project is slated to be finished this summer or early fall, and the maintenance building is slated to open at the end of October. Once renovations are complete, the division’s current administrative office building at 12 N. Washington St. will close and the city will pay the division $1.5 million for it. Smith said the money will help replenish the the annual construction project surplus, which is now down to about $400,000.
“We’re going to deplete it and then in eight or nine months we’re going to replenish it,” Smith said. “I want the board to feel confident that we’re going to be OK with the funds that we have for emergencies as well as future projects.”
In July, cost estimates for the maintenance building was about $880,000. Smith attributed the 25% hike to inflation on materials such as HVAC equipment, metals and plumbing equipment.
Board members Mike Birchenough, Carmen Crawford, Bryan Pearce-Gonzales board Vice-President Karen M. Anderson Holman and Erica Truban voted yes. Board President Marie Imoth and board member Elyus Wallace were absent. Holman said the Douglas project has had long delays and it’s good that its closer to fruition.
“How we treat this project says a lot about how we value the community and how we value the history of the school,” she said. “All of our operations will be consolidated. And to delay further means this potentially is out of reach.”
In other business:
Board members approved the $13 million annual Capital Improvement Plan which includes $12 million for the Douglas project. The plan also includes student enrollment projections that estimate enrollment dropping from the current 4,100 to 3,800 in 2026. Enrollment peaked in 2017 at 4,300. Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said he plans to discuss the projected drop and its connection to housing when he meets with City Manager Daniel C. Hoffman and City Council members. He said he wants more students in city schools.
An empty chair was placed in front of the board at the start of the meeting and there was a moment of silence as a tribute to Judith Ann McKiernan who died of a heart attack at 58 on Nov. 30. McKiernan, who was also the Ward 4 City Council member, was the division’s director of student services and worked for the division in various positions since 1990. Van Heukelum said she was a tireless worker and advocate for the disadvantaged who inspired him to be a better person each day. Crawford expressed her sympathy to McKiernan’s family and said Mckiernan was a community activist and advocate for children.
“She was someone you could count on all the time and she will be truly missed,” Crawford said. “We need to hold on to everything she has done and try to continue all the missions and goals that she had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.