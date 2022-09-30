WINCHESTER — It's going to be a rainy weekend across the Northern Shenandoah Valley, but Hurricane Ian's remnants won't be responsible for it all.
Rain, in the form of scattered showers to more intense precipitation, is in the forecast from tonight through Tuesday. Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's regional office in Sterling, said 1-2 inches generally can be expected across Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County, especially through Sunday.
Continuous rainfall for days on end isn't expected.
"It will kind of come in two batches," Ledbetter said based on what computerized forecast models were indicating Thursday afternoon.
One batch is anticipated later tonight and continuing into Saturday, he said. Another is expected on Sunday. Neither will be particularly heavy.
Wednesday afternoon, Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of about 150 mph. It weakened into a tropical storm as it moved over land and into the Atlantic Ocean. However, the National Hurricane Center was expecting the storm to restrengthen into a hurricane late Thursday, then come ashore again today near the South Carolina/Georgia line. It was expected to trek northwest across much of South Carolina, western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia while gradually downgrading into just an extratropical area of low pressure — one that's lost its tropical characteristics.
Rainfall earlier in the weekend will be associated with Ian the most. Later rainfall will be the result of a complex combination of the storm's remnants, an approaching frontal boundary, a ridge of high pressure and "a large plume" of tropical moisture moving toward the Mid-Atlantic from the Caribbean, weather service websites show.
Ledbetter simply referred to it as an "upper level disturbance."
Wind gusts of up to 29 mph from tonight through Saturday are forecast. But no severe storms are expected, Ledbetter said.
"We can't completely rule out an isolated instance of flooding," he said. But no major flooding is anticipated, he continued, noting that the ground is generally dry.
As of Thursday, rainfall measurements taken by the city of Winchester showed almost 48 inches of rain so far have fallen locally this year. That's less than the 56 inches of rain that fell during the same period last year, but it's more than the year-to-year average of 38.4 inches.
The U.S. Drought Monitor website shows the Northern Shenandoah Valley to be under normal moisture conditions.
Nevertheless, if rain is heavy and drivers encounter standing water in a road, they should turn around and not try to drive through it. Water depths can be deceiving, as well as dangerous for vehicles, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
Geller also advised that people driving in rain should slow down, turn on their headlights to make their vehicles more easily seen and limit their distractions.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday declared a state of emergency throughout Virginia in preparation for Ian's remnants. The declaration will enable emergency resources to be deployed to any parts of the state hit hard by the storm.
