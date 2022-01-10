One person was killed at another sustained life-threatening injuries late Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Stonewall Jackson Highway (U.S. 522 South) in Clarke County.
The crash was reported at 4:42 p.m.
The person with life-threatening injuries was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital.
Sgt. Brent Coffey, state police spokesman, said in an email that he was waiting on additional information about the crash and would provide an update this morning.
