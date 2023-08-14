WINCHESTER — A woman reported missing from Winchester last week has been found in Richmond.
Twenty-seven-year-old Carley Harris, a resident of Farmville, was located Sunday night and there were no indications she had been taken against her will, Winchester Police Chief Amanda Behan said on Monday.
Behan said Harris was spotted by officers with the Richmond Police Department, who took her to jail for violating the conditions of her recent release from custody following a May conviction in Richmond Circuit Court for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harris disappeared from Winchester on Aug. 2 after she called for a ride to pick her up on Westside Station Drive. Behan said foul play was never suspected.
When asked about the status of a second missing person case in Winchester, Behan said on Monday there has been no progress.
Nanci Britner, 45, of Winchester, was last seen on the night of Aug. 2 at the Relax Inn at 2645 Valley Ave. in Winchester, where she had been visiting her sister, Betsy Chavez.
The sister said Britner was calling around for a ride home when Chavez fell asleep around 11:30 p.m. By morning, Britner was gone but it is not known if anyone picked her up.
Behan said last week the search for Britner has been hampered because the missing woman shunned many modern conveniences, including social media, credit cards and a cellphone account. Several tips have come in over the past two weeks but nothing has panned out.
If you have information that could help find Britner, call the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131 or the Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted via Crime Solvers’ P3 app, which is available as a free download for Apple and Android smartphones.
