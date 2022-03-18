BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools may continue to try and give employees a larger pay raise than those who control the county's purse strings favor.
An overall county budget proposal for fiscal 2023 contains a 6% raise for full-time employees, including those of the school division. It also contains level funding of $15,974,233 for the division in fiscal 2023, which will start July 1.
The division's budget, recently adopted by the Clarke County School Board, calls for a 10% raise for teachers, administrators and support staff alike. In addition, it asks the county for $16,144,473 in funding from local taxes, an increase of $170,240.
David Weiss, chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, said the county cannot afford to give all of its departments as much money as they would like this year.
"The school board determines what raises their employees receive," County Administrator Chris Boies noted, whereas the board of supervisors "simply determines how much local funding is provided to the school system."
Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, said school board members "can do whatever they wish" with money the county gives the division. If they want to give larger pay raises, they can rework their budget line-items to find the necessary money somewhere, he said.
Because of additional state revenue the schools anticipate receiving, "I think the school board will have options to provide significant raises for their employees this year without an increase from local taxpayers," Boies added.
CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop said he expects the school board will discuss the matter during its meeting Monday night.
"The school board has made it a priority to improve salaries for our staff," Bishop said. "I anticipate that we will consider ways to continue with the proposed 10% increase."
School division officials maintain that the schools must offer higher salaries to attract job-seekers — especially teachers, including ones fresh out of college — and keep current employees from taking jobs with nearby divisions that pay more. Those include Winchester, Frederick County and Loudoun County, the affluent Washington, D.C., suburb bordering rural Clarke County to the east.
When employees leave for jobs with other divisions, most go to Loudoun, officials have said.
Prior to Tuesday's supervisors meeting, when the county's budget proposal was presented, "we had already begun to look at possible ways to reduce our expenses to match the available revenues," Bishop said of division administrators.
If expenses must be reduced, he said, "we do not anticipate that any programs or services to our students will be negatively impacted."
Furthermore, "we continue to evaluate personnel vacancies as they occur" to determine if filling those positions is absolutely necessary, he said.
Boies said that in deciding on a pay raise percentage, county officials took into account various estimates of inflation on consumer goods at between 5% and 8%.
"Six percent is needed to just keep our employees from losing their ability to support their families" such as through buying groceries and gasoline, he said.
Weiss acknowledged that many private sector workers are not receiving a pay hike of any amount.
However, "we have a very talented and dedicated workforce who work very hard for the community we serve," Boies said, explaining why officials believe county employees deserve raises.
School division officials have no animosity with their county counterparts over funding and pay raise issues, Bishop said.
"We understand that the board of supervisors has to take into consideration the needs of all of the various departments within the county" in deciding on allocations, he said.
