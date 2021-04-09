WINCHESTER —Shenandoah Conservatory will hold its annual Jazzathon on Saturday.
The all-day outdoor concert will be held from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. at Sarah’s Glen and the Abrams Creek Amphitheater on the Shenandoah University campus.
Jazzathon is presented every spring and provides an opportunity for students, faculty and guest artists to perform together.
This year’s festival features performances by Shenandoah Conservatory’s Jazz Ensemble (Craig Fraedrich, director); Little Big Band (Craig Fraedrich, director); Jazz Combos (Craig Fraedrich, Robert Larson, Matt Niess, directors) and special faculty and guest ensembles including Capitol Bones and Two Guys, Two Pianos.
A wristband providing access to all performances is $10.
Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis; bring your own blanket or chair.
The Box Office is temporarily closed for on-site advanced purchases. Tickets for this event may be purchased in advance online. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase on-site on the day of the performance beginning two hours prior to the concert. The Box Office will be located outside Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre.
Masks are required for performers, staff and audiences at all times (including indoor and outdoor spaces).
All attendees must complete a symptom tracker and show proof of completion on the day of the event. Any attendees with COVID-19-related symptoms or recent exposure to COVID-19 will not be permitted. A symptom tracker can be accessed in the following ways:
• Shenandoah Go app (preferred method; available for free download)
• Shenandoah Conservatory Visitor Symptom Check Google Form (available in advance)
• Shenandoah Conservatory Visitor Symptom Check Paper Form (available on-site at check-in tables)
All attendees must check in on-site to show their green health pass or visitor symptom check, pick up a wristband and be admitted into the performance venue area.
Public restrooms are available in the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre lobby. Masks and social distancing are required at all times.
Food and beverages may not be consumed within the immediate performance venue area.
