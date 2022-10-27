WINCHESTER — Handley High School is about to turn 100 and a contingent of Winchester's leading citizens wants to make sure the celebration is one for the ages.
Harry Smith, chairman of the Handley 100th Steering Committee, said the group's goal is to stage "the biggest darn party Winchester has seen for a hundred years, and they'll remember it for a hundred years."
Smith presided at a press conference late Wednesday afternoon on the Handley High School steps to announce that planning for the anniversary celebration is underway and everyone in the community is invited to participate.
"Lets have hundreds work on the 100th," he said.
"This is a very special place," Steering Committee member Andy Vipperman added.
The cornerstone of Handley High School, located at 425 Handley Blvd., was placed on June 13, 1923. Construction was funded using money bequeathed to Winchester in 1895 by Judge John Handley, a Pennsylvania resident who loved the city. He is buried in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
"During our first 100 years, we established a world-class high school, a historic school for Black Americans (the former Douglas School on North Kent Street), we desegregated and grew together," Winchester Public Schools Public Information Officer Maggie McCampbell Lien wrote in a press release announcing the 100th anniversary celebration. "We hosted historic concerts, established learning for new citizens and immigrants, developed world-renowned artists, championed public servants, won 49 athletic state championships [and] 10 state championships in forensics, remained home of the most honored band in the area and ensured learning for all."
"Well over 20,000 students have attended Handley High School," Steering Committee member Gene Schultz noted on Wednesday.
As part of the celebration of Handley's first century, Schultz said the committee is seeking nominations from the public to create a list of 100 people for "One Hundred Handley Notables." Students, teachers, coaches, administrators and anyone connected with Handley will be considered.
"In no way would the committee attempt to select and rank the top 100 individuals in the history of John Handley High School," Schultz said. "Rather, by selecting a cross section of people who represent the broad reach of the institution and approximately 10 representing each decade, the committee proposes to tell the stories of 100 people who have made a difference in the school, the community and the world."
Their stories will be published in The Winchester Star during the 100th anniversary celebration. The nomination form is available on a website created especially for the school's centennial, onehandley.com.
There also will be a 100th anniversary magazine and a pictorial book.
"And I know there will be more to come," said committee member Jerry Headley, who noted a 100th anniversary float is already planned for entry in the 2024 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Grand Feature Parade.
"Our mission is to offer a diverse array of activities over the celebration year," said Steering Committee Vice Chair Kimberli Ball. "We want everyone to get excited."
"After recognizing the graduating class of 2023 as the 100th class, the celebration year will begin in late spring, 2023, and will run through the 2023-24 school year, tracking the first year of the school," Ball said. "Events planned include a luncheon for current and past Handley faculty, a re-dedication ceremony of the school's cornerstone laid in June, 1923; and a charity 5K race on the Fourth of July, 2023. There will be many activities surrounding Homecoming in October, 2023." The anniversary year will include a family party and end with a gala finale.
Vipperman said onehandley.com has been launched to keep the community informed and invite people to participate in the 100th anniversary celebration.
The website also provides a way to donate money to help fund anniversary activities. Vipperman said any amount would be appreciated, but he suggested $19.23 to honor the year of Handley High School's creation.
"As you can tell, a lot of planning and work has already gone into the celebration," Smith said. "It's 100 years in the making."
To learn more about plans to celebrate Handley High School's 100th anniversary, visit onehandley.com.
