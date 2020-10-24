Name: Jennifer Wexton
Running for: U.S. House of Representatives, Virginia's 10th District
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: former prosecutor and state senator (2014-2019)
Education: University of Maryland BA '92; William & Mary Law School JD '95
Age: 52
Campaign platform:
I've spent my career fighting for Virginia's kids and families. As a former prosecutor, state Senator, and now member of Congress, I've worked to deliver results on the issues that matter most to our community. I've fought to make health care more affordable for our families by protecting and expanding on the Affordable Care Act and voting to lower premiums, protect those with pre-existing conditions, and lower the cost of prescription drugs. I've also worked to keep our kids safe from gun violence, stand up for federal workers, support survivors of domestic violence, and tackle the opioid epidemic.
My career in public service has helped me tackle crises like the government shutdown and COVID-19 pandemic head on. I'm proud that I've helped deliver direct stimulus to our families, rent and mortgage relief, funding for our public health response, and aid that has helped more than 18,800 small businesses in our district. I've worked across the aisle to pass five bipartisan bills through the House and my Retirement Protection Act was signed into law by the President as part of the CARES Act. I've also been accessible to my constituents by holding 17 town halls. My team has worked around the clock to get help to those who need it, closing more than 3,000 constituent cases and recovering over $4.5 million for taxpayers in the district. I look forward to continue fighting for Virginia-10 families for years to come.
