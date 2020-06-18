WINCHESTER — Republicans in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District will hold a convention Saturday at Shenandoah University to select a GOP candidate to run against Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton in the Nov. 3 election.
Virginia’s 10th Congressional District includes Clarke, Frederick, Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William counties as well as the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park and Winchester.
Matt Leeds, 10th Congressional District Republican Committee chairman, told the Frederick County Republican Committee on Tuesday night that Saturday’s convention will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. outside the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center, as well as nearby parking lots and garage at 1188 Ralph Shockey Drive.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Leeds said it will be a drive-through convention, with 1,636 Republican delegates from the 10th District filling out ballots in their own cars and handing them to a volunteer.
Four candidates — Aliscia Andrews, Jeff Dove, Rob Jones and Matt Truong — are seeking the Republican nomination. Each candidate addressed the Frederick County Republican Committee briefly Tuesday night.
Andrews is a Marine Corps veteran who works with the Department of Homeland Security and Intelligence on border security issues. “We need someone who knows the issues and knows how to get policy across the board,” she said. “For far too long I feel that we have been on the losing end of the state of Northern Virginia. And I think it’s time to change that. I think it’s time we start to fight.”
Dove, an Army veteran who has been employed by the Naval Research Lab Federal Credit Union, Capital One, and the National Association of City and County Health Officials, previously ran against Democrat Gerry Connolly for the 11th Congressional District seat.
“People ask me how I got to be a conservative, living in the black community,” said Dove, who is black. “My family was on welfare, my mother worked multiple jobs and told me multiple times, ‘The government is not the answer. I’m doing everything in my power to get off the government support.’ And that’s something that has been ingrained in me forever. The government is not the answer. It is not the solution to all of our problems. But the Democratic Party tries to act like they are. They try to take advantage of the less fortunate.”
Rob Jones, a Marine Corps veteran and public speaker, said fighting for your country is a lifelong responsibility. As a combat engineer in Afghanistan, Jones was responsible for plotting a safe path through dangerous areas for other soldiers. In 2010, he was blown up by a landmine and both of his legs had to be amputated. Afterward, Jones said he had to figure out a new way to fight for his country.
“I love this district,” Jones said. “This is where I grew up. This is my home. It made me who I am. And that’s the type of fighter you’re going to be getting when you set me up against Jennifer Wexton and vote for me at the convention. That’s the type of fighter you are going to be getting when you send me to Congress. The type of fighter that’s going to be fighting for President Trump. That’s going to be fighting for the Second Amendment, the constitution and our police. I will fight for you guys.”
Truong, who came to the United States from Vietnam when he was 12 years old, is the director of business development for a multi-billion dollar tech company based in Germantown, Maryland. He said that Republicans need to coalesce their party and reach out to minorities and crossover voters to defeat Wexton.
“We need to persuade those voters to come over,” Truong said. “Because with [only] the Republican votes, we cannot do it. And I have done that for the past seven years as an activist.”
Truong said he can help expand the party and deliver a victory on Election Day.
Also during Tuesday night’s meeting, Al Sibert was elected as chairman of the Frederick County Republican Committee, Joy Dunn was elected vice chairwoman, Chad DeHaven was elected treasurer and Steven Micahels was elected secretary.
Committee members were also reminded that a firehouse primary to select the Republican nominee to run for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County Boar of Supervisors in a Nov. 3 special election will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27 at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall, 252 Costello Drive. Candidates vying for the Republican nomination are firefighter J. Kermit Gaither, Shenandoah University accountant Elaine Holliday and retired congressional staffer David Stegmaier. The winner will face Democratic candidate Richard Kennedy, former head of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and current interim CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice.
