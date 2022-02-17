WINCHESTER — Samantha Barber said the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s inaugural Business Leadership Program changed her life.
Barber was one of 11 members of the class, which was led by Cary Dunston, to receive framed certificates upon graduating the course at the George Washington Hotel on Wednesday afternoon.
“From an emotional intelligence perspective and understanding your current reality and how it impacts your future and your present, it was just so eye-opening,” Barber, director of community engagement for People Inc. in Woodstock, said of the four-week class. “We learned how to actually implement things not only in your professional work but your personal world. I’m already using it on my children.”
The course, called LifeLeader 360, was held each Wednesday for the past month, culminating with Wednesday’s graduation.
Program graduates included Barber; Darcus Breneman, vice president and commercial banking officer at First Bank; Todd Drunagel, Tech Team Solutions LLC owner; Andy Gail, Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area’s executive director; Cynthia Schneider, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO; Jeff Reid, Water Street Financial’s director of wealth management and financial planning; Dawn Hirte, Navy Federal Credit Union’s manager of mortgage originations; Vanessa McAllister, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s director of programs and events; David George, Bank of Clarke County’s credit department, small business and consumer credit officer; David Partlow, Partlow Insurance Agency’s producer; and John Fox, GreenSen LLC owner.
The program was held for the first time this year and is the second foundation of the chamber’s Leadership Academy.
“It’s a fun continuation and a nice next step to help leaders keep the community vital,” Gail said of the leadership programs.
Dunston, who is the former president and CEO of American Woodmark, said the LifeLeader 360 program was meant to teach leadership and management on a deeper level, helping those in attendance understand where they fit into the equation.
“We often approach so many challenges in life in a very linear way instead of a systems way,” Dunston said. “We don’t understand the importance of our emotions and being able to balance our lives. It’s much more complicated and more complex than people know.”
Throughout the class, Dunston said he utilized “the power of story,” where class members were able to share “a part of themselves.” That could have been their life story, where they see themselves down the road, and so on.
“Being able to share our personal experiences, we learn from each other,” Dunston said.
The class was dedicated to leadership, but it didn’t just limit that leadership to the workplace.
While Barber said she certainly learned a lot about how to change and manage her work environment, she said the training she’s received over the last month has also paid dividends at home.
“A couple of days ago, my son and daughter had a confrontation. I could see my daughter in fight mode and my son in flight mode. I was able to say, ‘Come down off the ladder, and let’s have a conversation,’” Barber said. “They looked at me like a deer in the headlights. In using the things that we’ve learned in this class and being a mom to two different personalities, I’m able to incorporate something that both of them open their eyes and we’re able to resolve things.”
As the program continues, Dunston said it will only strengthen the community.
“That’s the whole goal of this thing. Now, they understand that we can go out and truly have an impact on this world,” he said. “They’re leaving with some very valuable tools for themselves as well as to help others.”
As the graduating class celebrated the culmination of the program Wednesday with a toast and smiles, class members made sure to put their stamp of approval on the class and pitch it to the next group.
“I think it’s worth the investment for members of our community to take this class and see different visions, different ways of approaching situations and embracing things as a whole,” Breneman, said. “It’s something people need to consider. It’s very impactful.”
