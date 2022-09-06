Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz is among 11 people in the Northern Shenandoah Valley named to Virginia Business magazine’s third annual “Virginia 500” list of top leaders in the Commonwealth.
Nantz is one of 13 hospital and health system leaders chosen for the list’s Healthcare/Biotech/Pharmaceutical sector. He joined Winchester-based Valley Health in 2020, in the third month of the COVID-19 pandemic, “and his early efforts focused on ensuring a culture of employee and patient safety, financial stability, and strong connection to purpose,” stated a Valley Health news release.
The Virginia 500 is “like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies it’s about people,” explained Virginia Business editor Richard Foster in the Aug. 31 special issue. “We strive to inventory the most powerful and influential leaders and executives in Virginia across 20 major sectors.”
Individuals are not nominated. They are selected after research by the editorial staff.
Other area leaders on the list are:
Living Legends: J. Knox Singleton, CEO and co-founder of Opportunity Scholars, Winchester
Education: Tracy Fitzsimmons, president, Shenandoah University, Winchester
Government/Politics: Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears of Frederick County and Del. Todd Gilbert of Woodstock (Speaker, Virginia House of Delegates)
Manufacturing: M. Scott Culbreth, president and CEO, American Woodmark, Winchester; and Bryan Fairbanks, president and CEO, Trex Company, Winchester
Nonprofits/Philanthropy: Lawrence A. “Larry” Selzer of Winchester, president and CEO, The Conservation Fund, Arlington County
Professional Services: C. Scott Moulden, managing partner, Yount Hyde & Barbour, Winchester
Retail/Wholesale: David Gum, CEO, National Fruit Product Co., Winchester
Telecommunications: Christopher French, president and CEO, Shenandoah Telecommunications (Shentel), Edinburg
