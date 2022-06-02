WINCHESTER — In late June, when summer heat is at its highest, most people want to relax inside an air-conditioned house.
But David Vincent isn't most people. The sales manager at Beyer Auto's Mazda, Volkswagen and Volvo dealerships on Valley Pike near Winchester is a dedicated runner who powers through any weather to enjoy the sport he loves.
Vincent is also an ardent supporter of The Laurel Center, a nonprofit organization in Winchester that provides emergency shelter and support for women, men and children who have suffered domestic or sexual abuse.
"I'm very passionate about what they do at The Laurel Center," Vincent said on Thursday morning. "I love these guys."
On June 26, Vincent will be hitting The Trails at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St. in Winchester, to raise money for The Laurel Center. Over the 12-hour period between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., he will run for 5.2 miles at a time for a total of five times, for a total of 26.2 miles.
"You have to make sure you're hydrating yourself in between runs and staying loose," Vincent said when asked how he withstands that much running in the summer heat. "And you want to make sure you're feeding your body with the right stuff in between runs. My personal trainer suggests peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and chocolate milk — easily digestible and a quick shot of protein, carbs and fat."
Vincent's fundraiser is called the Yeti Sun Run, a slightly modified version of the national Yeti Challenge that encourages athletes across the country to run 5.2 miles every four hours for a 24-hour period, resulting in a total of 31.2 miles, or 50 kilometers.
This will be Vincent's third Yeti Sun Run for The Laurel Center. The first was in June 2020, when he ran 10 kilometers — 6.2 miles — every four hours for a 24-hour period for a total distance of 37.2 miles. The second time was last June, when he shortened the event to 12 hours and ran 26.2 miles.
The previous two events combined raised about $28,000 for The Laurel Center. Vincent said he hopes to add another $10,000 to that total with this month's run thanks to event sponsors including the Beyer Auto group in Winchester, Bear Chase Brewing Co. in Bluemont, Black Heart Tattoo Gallery in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Starbucks.
Additional funds will be collected from runners who join Vincent for all or part of the 12-hour, 26.2-mile run on June 26. Participants can run as many of the five races as they choose — start times are 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. — in exchange for a $50 donation ($25 for students) to The Laurel Center. An advance registration form is available at https://bit.ly/3m6UPi7, and runners are asked to meet on race day at the patio next to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Race-day signups will be accepted at that location.
"The loop is about two-and-a-half miles, so we do it twice," Vincent said. "They don't have to do it twice; they can do it once. I just want people to participate and donate."
Among those who will be joining Vincent at The Trails is Faith Power, The Laurel Center's executive director.
"My husband and I are both going to be out there and we'd like the public to come out," Power said. "It's a beautiful venue and a great event."
People who don't want to run can walk or ride a bike on The Trails, Vincent said, or they can simply make a donation to The Laurel Center at the event's Go Fund Me page, https://bit.ly/3agYl72.
To learn more about the Yeti Sun Run and its beneficiary, visit thelaurelcenter.org. Information about The Trails is available at themsv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.