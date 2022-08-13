MIDDLETOWN — Middletown’s 12th annual Car & Truck & Tractor Show will take place on a Saturday this year instead of the usual Sunday.
The car show, which is one of the town’s most popular events, is set for 3-8 p.m. Aug. 20 on Main Street. The show will feature over 400 cars, trucks and tractors.
Awards to be handed out this year will be for the top 25 old cars (1900-1980), top 10 new cars (1980 to present), best tractor, best European car and the mayor’s choice. Registration will take place from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 20 with the awards presentation scheduled for 8 p.m. No pre-registration is required. There is a $10 entry fee.
The car show is sponsored by City National Bank, Commonwealth Rod & Customs and Attorney Thomas A. Lash. Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said 2022 license plates will go on sale at the event and are $10 a piece.
According to Harbaugh, Middletown is the only town in Virginia still running the iconic plates, which are made at a state penitentiary. The event is the town’s lone fundraiser for its July 4th Celebration.
The event is shifting Sunday morning to Saturday night to accommodate the Virginia Department of Transportation’s concerns over Main Street closing for various town events. Some VDOT officials expressed concern that closures present safety issues if traffic is rerouted from the nearby interstates 66 and 81 to Main Street if a major crash occurs.
Harbaugh explained traffic studies have shown there is less interstate traffic on Saturday evening compared to Sunday morning.
Also during the event, the Chris Darlington Band will perform at the Middletown park from 6-9 p.m. with sponsorship by 5 Star Executive Chauffeuring LLC, Shaffers BBQ, Wayside Inn and Paladin Grill.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Harbaugh said of the event. “We got the Chris Darlington band playing in the park. It will be more of a fun atmosphere. People can stick around and don’t have to rush home.”
The rain date is Aug. 27.
For more information, call Harbaugh at 540-877-4594.
