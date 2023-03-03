WINCHESTER — Visiting the park now includes an opportunity to improve literacy thanks to 13 new little libraries located in Winchester city parks, according to a media release.
Made possible by dozens of volunteers who believe in the power of reading, the little libraries are free for patrons to use.
“As we focus on the importance of literacy, [it’s important to remember that] a lot of kids in our community don’t have access to books at all,” said Matt Peterson, executive director of the John & Janice Wyatt Foundation. “Literacy is a huge and critical component in the success ladder of getting some of our kids out of poverty and having all of our kids be successful — not just kids, but the adults as well.” The little libraries were funded in part by the foundation as part of the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.
Although little libraries have been around for decades, Winchester Little Libraries officially started with a pandemic-inspired project in Athena Michael’s neighborhood, the release states. Spearheaded by Michael, a little library was installed at the intersection of Woodland and Frederick avenues in September 2020 by Jaxson Neese, a local Boy Scout.
“After the Woodland library project was complete, [Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO] Cynthia Schneider asked a key question — do you plan on doing more?” said Michael, who didn’t hesitate. She formed the Winchester Little Libraries committee with Literacy Volunteers, received a grant from the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, and petitioned the Parks Advisory Board to support little libraries in as many city parks as possible. With everyone on board, it was time to get to work.
Herm Mast and Jimmy Harp, the principal woodworkers in the wood shop at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, had previous experience refurbishing six smaller libraries that needed work. “Both of us believe that reading and children go together like ethics and morals,” said Mast. In just six weeks, Mast and Harp had 13 libraries built and ready to be painted.
More community volunteers stepped up and painted 13 unique and beautiful libraries. I Can 2, an organization that trains and employs people with disabilities for careers they will love, painted the library at Rolling Hills Green Space (702 Kennedy Drive). Sarah Bell and her 20-year-old daughter painted the library at Cedarmeade Green Space (2664 Stonegate Drive).
In addition to builders and artists, many others contributed to the libraries, and Michael expressed gratitude at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting. “I’m very humbled by this experience. The commitment to volunteerism and education in this community is unmatched. You never said no to me. Thank you.”
To keep the little libraries stocked, patrons are encouraged to share a book by leaving one in the library as they take a new one home. Books for the little libraries also can be donated to Literacy Volunteers at 301 N. Cameron St., Suite 102, Winchester. Winchester Little Libraries Volunteer Coordinator Jay Dabas and son Avi are currently seeking stewards for each library.
Find out more by visiting https://lvwa.org/winchester-little-libraries/ and following Winchester Little Libraries on social media.
