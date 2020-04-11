BERRYVILLE — Thirteen Clarke County firefighters and emergency medical services workers recently isolated themselves because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.
However, county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty learned Friday morning that one of the workers tested negative for COVID-19. The others, who did not undergo testing, had come into contact with that worker, who might have encountered someone in the community who may have had the virus.
Lichty was contacting all of the workers by phone and email to inform them of the test result. He said they would be able to come out of quarantine, as well as start providing emergency services again, “as long as they don’t have any signs or symptoms” of the virus.
Two of the workers temporarily sheltered outside their homes while the others self-quarantined themselves at home, according to a report that Lichty sent to the Clarke County Fire & EMS Commission.
The workers included both paid personnel and volunteers from among the county’s three fire and rescue companies, Lichty said.
Clarke County has about 120 paid and volunteer emergency services workers.
Shortly before he learned the test was negative, though, Lichty said he did not expect emergency services to significantly suffer due to the quarantine because many volunteers were “really stepping up in terms of providing hours” of service.
As of Friday afternoon, Clarke County had three confirmed COVID-19 cases, a Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website showed.
Ambulance crews’ stocks of PPE and medications currently are adequate, Lichty said.
Still, he is trying to ensure they are able to continue obtaining medications that relax patients with breathing problems so medics can intubate them. The medications usually are obtained through a hospital that “for obvious reasons,” he said, needs all it can get now.
To help keep the virus from spreading, all three fire and rescue companies have closed their facilities to the public.
