Thirteen people graduated from the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s 2022 Fall Business Leadership Program on Oct. 12.
The class was held each Wednesday for four consecutive weeks beginning Sept. 21.
The program’s purpose is to teach leadership and management on a deeper level, helping participants “understand where they fit into the equation,” according to a chamber news release.
Instructor Cary Dunston, owner of LifeLeader360 and former president and CEO of American Woodmark, and Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider presented the graduates with framed certificates.
The graduates are: Brittni Athey, City National Bank; Kory Campbell, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber; Jason Craig, Valley Health System; Kelly Dunlop, Kelly Bookkeeping Service; Diana Hackney, 2 for 2 Foundation; Chris Holthaus, Bank of Clarke County; Pam Lam, Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area; Jeremy Moyer, Navy Federal Credit Union; Dave Partlow, Partlow Insurance Agency; Ben Savory, Summit Events; Carly Stoliker, NW Works; Jake Wharton, NW Works, and Jennifer Wolgamot, PMCat Inc.
The next class is scheduled to begin Feb. 8. To learn more, visit regionalchamber.biz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.