WINCHESTER — On Thursday evening, 14 students graduated from the Basic Emergency Medical Services Academy, and 11 graduated from the Basic Fire Academy Academy
The Graduation Ceremony was held at Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company. Both classes began in August 2021. Over the past seven months, participants have been learning in the classroom and in practical sessions how to master the skills needed for EMTs and Firefighters respectively. The EMS and Fire Academy programs were taught by highly trained providers who have a wealth of experience in EMS or firefighting.
Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief Jon Henschel congratulated the recruits during the ceremony.
“Winchester and Frederick County are proud to have such dedicated volunteers that contribute the time and effort it takes to become certified fire and EMS providers,” Henschel said. “I want to thank the families of all these recruits, who likewise have given enough time to help support their loved ones. A strong support network is a necessary component to completing this difficult journey.”
He told the graduating class that the reward of making a difference in someone else’s life is “well worth the effort” it took to train in the program.
Henschel also encouraged the graduating class to never stop learning and to “be aggressive with obtaining knowledge and practicing your skills.”
“Train hard for the routine things you may face and train even harder for the unique situations you hope you will never have to face,” Henschel said. “You are the future of the organization and we look forward to having you serve for many years to come. Congratulations once again on your milestone.”
The EMS Academy totaled 265 hours, while the Fire Academy had 391 hours of instruction.
Lt. Ricky Catlett, a Frederick County fire training officer, said the training for the fire academy was “grueling” and that they trained through extremely hot and freezing conditions while wearing “cumbersome” gear.
“We are proud of what they’ve gone through," Catlett said. "We have a couple of folks who are still waiting to finish some testing, but overall for us it has been a tremendous class who was very willing to learn. As I mentioned earlier, they endured some painful weather over the past seven months to get to where they are tonight.”
The Frederick County/Winchester Basic Fire Academy is a joint effort between the two fire departments to provide basic, entry-level firefighter skills to those aspiring to become volunteers and/or provide a base of knowledge for those looking to make the fire service a career.
The academy extends over a six-to-seven-month period with students attending class on Monday evenings, Wednesday evenings, and full-day Saturday sessions. The academy provides over 300 hours of instruction on basic firefighter skills, hazardous materials, and vehicle extrication. This training covers such diverse topics as properly wearing self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), ladder selection and placement, search and rescue, ventilation, hose advancement, ropes and knots, building construction, and fire suppression.
Additional hours are spent on victim removal from automobile accidents, how to recognize and control incidents involving hazardous materials, and locating and rescuing trapped or missing firefighters. The academy is broken into three testing phases: Hazardous Materials, Firefighter I, and Firefighter II. At the end of each phase, the student must successfully complete a 100-question test and several practical exercises, after which he or she will receive a state certificate qualifying them in that element. Firefighters in Winchester and Frederick County are required to obtain Firefighter I and Hazardous Materials certifications to be released as operational firefighters.
Graduating student Calvin Kasinski, who received a “Top Recruit” award for the Fire Academy, congratulated all of the other graduates for completing the program during a brief speech. In addition, he thanked his instructors for their patience and their time.
“Our course consisted of many mental and physical challenges all of the way from classroom work quizzes to rescuing each other out of buildings and live-fire training,” Kasinski said. “Along the way, there there’s been many moments of achievements, patience, laughter, frustration, rage, stress and sweat.”
Despite the challenging nature of the training, Dakota Billhimer, who was the Top Recruit for the EMS Academy, said “It was a fun class; we learned a lot.”
John Shaw IV received the Academic Achievement in EMS, while Esteban Melivilu won the Academic Achievement award in the Fire Academy. Additionally, EMS Academy graduate Kim Pritchard won the Zachary Whitacre Top Performance Award.
Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Keith Jenkins told the graduating class that everything they will learn for the rest of their careers would stem from the basic foundation they learned in the program.
“Support your communities and support your volunteer companies and make them strong and be there to help the citizens that you have learned to [provide] the best care possible,” Jenkins said. “I wish you great luck in your future endeavors.”
