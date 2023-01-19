WINCHESTER — Todd Lynn Lewis, a Frederick County man already in prison for dealing drugs, will spend an extra decade behind bars after being caught with nearly a pound of liquid PCP.
Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Ryan Perry said in court on Thursday that the PCP had a street value of at least $198,446. It had it been packaged into individual amounts of 10mg each — a common amount for illicit sales — that would have produced 39,689 doses.
"The amount of PCP in this case is astronomically high," Perry told Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden. "It's a massive amount."
The 44-year-old Lewis, who court officials have claimed is a member of the Pagans motorcycle gang, was residing in the 200 block of Broad Avenue near Winchester when he ran afoul of the law in October 2019. At that time, he had no felony record.
Lewis was stopped for allegedly working with four other people to steal a motorcycle on Oct. 19, 2019, court documents state. When the Frederick County Sheriff's Office searched the pickup truck he was driving, they discovered 30 individual baggies of methamphetamine. Lewis was arrested and taken to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester, but he was released on Oct. 30, 2019, after posting a $15,000 secured bond.
On June 4, 2021, Lewis was found guilty by a Frederick County Circuit Court jury of possession of more than 10 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm while possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Six months later, Iden imposed the jury's recommended sentence of 20 years in prison.
But that was not the end of the story.
On Jan. 26, 2021, when Lewis was free on bond while awaiting trial on the methamphetamine charges, he was pulled over by a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy at the intersection of Senseny Road and Parkwood Circle due to an outstanding warrant for illegally carrying a concealed weapon, court documents state. Lewis was placed under arrest on the outstanding warrant, and a search of his vehicle turned up a 9mm Springfield handgun in a compartment on the driver's side door and, on the rear passenger seat, a large gym bag that contained a glass jar filled with brown liquid. The liquid turned out to be 14 ounces of PCP.
PCP, also known as angel dust, is an anesthetic with the chemical name phencyclidine that comes in liquid and powder forms and was banned in the United States in 1965 due to causing hallucinations and violent behavior. Its most common recreational use involves smoking it with cannabis or tobacco, but it can also be snorted, injected or taken orally.
Lewis was taken into custody on Jan. 26, 2021, and ordered held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. He remained at the facility after being sentenced on Dec. 10, 2021, to 20 years on the methamphetamine charges plus another year on the concealed weapon charge.
On Oct. 7 of last year, Lewis pleaded guilty in Frederick County Circuit Court to possession of PCP with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm while possessing PCP with the intent to distribute.
At Lewis' sentencing hearing on Thursday morning, Perry told Iden the state sentencing guidelines for the PCP charges — a minimum of 3 years 8 months and a maximum of 6 years — were woefully inadequate for the volume of PCP Lewis intended to sell in Frederick County. Perry also said he would be surprised if Iden had ever dealt with a case involving so much PCP.
"Guidelines are a distant speck in the rear-view mirror for what happened here," Perry said, adding the public would be justifiably concerned if Lewis was sentenced to 6 years or less.
Perry asked Iden to impose the maximum penalty allowed for the possession and firearm crimes in Virginia: 40 years in prison. He also asked the judge to impose a $198,446 fine, which was equivalent to the PCP's minimum street value.
Bowman countered that prior to October 2019, Lewis had only been convicted of four misdemeanors, the most recent of which was in 2003. He encouraged Iden to stay within the sentencing guidelines and noted that no overdose deaths were associated with his client's drugs.
Iden agreed the sentencing guidelines were insufficient but said he had to impose a penalty that was fair in relation to other crimes of the same nature. He sentenced Lewis to the mandatory 5 years in prison for the firearm charge plus another 20 years for the possession with the intent to distribute charge. He then suspended 14 years of the sentence, leaving Lewis with 11 years to serve on top of the 21 years handed down in December 2021.
Iden also fined Lewis $6,000 and placed him on five years of supervised probation following his release from prison.
Lewis showed no emotion during Thursday's sentencing hearing. His only comment to the judge was that he had re-evaluated the things of importance in his life and would not commit any more crimes, "even jaywalking."
As of Thursday evening, Lewis was in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center awaiting transfer to an unspecified state prison.
