Update: The unit has been moved. No traffic delays.
BLUEMONT — Eastbound drivers on Harry Flood Byrd Sr. Highway (Va. 7) near the Loudoun County line can expect delays due to an incident involving a giant battery backup unit.
The incident occurred about 12:20 p.m. on Monday when the 140,000-pound concrete apparatus, known as an uninterrupted power supply unit, was being transported from Louisiana to Ashburn in Loudoun County on a tractor-trailer from the Supor Heavy Haul company, according to Clarke County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Travis M. Sumption.
The tractor-trailer — accompanied by Supor pilot cars to keep traffic at a distance — was in the right lane driving slowly on a steep stretch of road that banks left when the load disconnected from the tractor and fell onto the right shoulder. "The driver felt it shifting and the chains snapped," Sumption said.
No one was injured in the mishap, Sumption said. The driver wasn't charged for hauling an unsecured load. Sumption said investigators exercised discretion and considered the high cost of removing the unit.
Removal will be lengthy. Due to the size and weight of the unit, two 300-ton cranes are needed to move it. The cranes were scheduled to be assembled at the accident scene on Tuesday. Work will continue nonstop until the unit is removed.
Drivers should expect delays in both directions on Va. 7 on the mountain, according to the Sheriff's Office. Eastbound Va. 7 is currently closed near the Clarke-Loudoun County line, with two-way traffic reduced to one lane in each direction using Va. 7 westbound lanes.
There is no estimated time for opening eastbound Va. 7.
A news release on Tuesday from the Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers seeking additional information on traffic alerts can call 511. Information is also available online at www.511.virginia.org.
