WINCHESTER — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of almost all cultural events this year, but the 1455 Summer Literary Festival will still take place this weekend via Zoom and Facebook Live.
“Not even for a second did I think we should bump this,” said Sean Murphy, founder and executive director of 1455, a Winchester-based nonprofit working to advance the literary arts. “People have leaned into the Zoom reality. If parents and grandparents are on Zoom, there’s no excuse for a literary festival not to be held online.”
Online programming can’t replace a live event, Murphy said, but the pandemic’s silver lining meant there was no limitation on how many authors could be invited, how many people could attend or how many workshops and seminars could be offered.
And this weekend’s programming schedule is jam-packed with more than 40 panels featuring dozens of participants talking about such subjects as building an author platform, cultivating a daily writing practice and juggling motherhood and the written word. There’s also a COVID anthology reading, a meditation and creativity workshop and a Black Lives Matter reading and discussion.
The festival is designed to be informative and fun for both a general audience (aka readers) who are interested in hearing writers talk about their work as well as for writers hungry for solid instruction, Murphy said.
All programming is free. Visit the nonprofit’s webpage at https://1455litarts.org/ to see the full lineup of events and to read bios on all the authors.
The festival kicks off Thursday evening with a virtual happy hour and a series of readings. Friday’s and Saturday’s events are divided into three tracks: Inspiration and Advocacy; Timely and Topical (for those looking for panel discussions on social justice issues) and Craft and Community.
It’s OK to register for one more than one track and jump back and forth among the lineups.
“You can see the event live as it’s going on,” Murphy said, adding that all panels will be recorded so people can view them later if they miss a session this weekend.
After registering at https://1455litarts.org, attendees will be sent an email confirmation containing the Zoom link. There is no deadline to register.
Attendees will be able to learn from best-selling authors, local and award-winning writers, journalists and academics including faculty from George Mason University, Marymount University, Hollins University, William & Mary and Shenandoah University.
This year’s keynote speaker will be author Adrienne Miller, fiction editor of Esquire magazine from 1997-2006. In her recent book, “In the Land of Men,” Miller shares her experience of working at a men’s magazine in the male-dominated literary world. Her tie there included working with David Foster Wallace on several of his short stories.
Miller has been on Murphy’s radar for years after he submitted some of his fiction to her and got back some encouraging handwritten notes.
“I got some short stories rejected by her in the day,” he said. “She just has so much irreplaceable experience.”
Miller will speak at 5 p.m. Saturday with Bethanne Patrick, a Washington Post columnist and author of “The Books That Changed My Life: Reflections by 100 Authors, Actors, Musicians and Other Remarkable People.”
Another name — or certainly a face — who may be familiar to many is Stephen Tobolowsky, an actor who has appeared in more than 250 movies and TV shows including “Groundhog Day, “Memento” and “The Goldbergs.” He has written three books and co-wrote “True Stories” with Beth Henley and Talking Heads lead singer David Byrne. Murphy and Andy Gyurisin, manager of programming and promotions for Winchester’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, will talk with Tobolowsky about his career at noon Saturday.
This is the second year for the 1455 Summer Literary Festival. Last year, more than 100 people attended the numerous events on Winchester’s Loudoun Street Mall. “I was absolutely delighted with how this went last year,” said Murphy. “It was a really good experience, and I was proud of what we did.”
— Contact Robyn Taylor at rtaylor@winchesterstar.com
