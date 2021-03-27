BERRYVILLE — It will be a while before Clarke County Public Schools students enrolled in online learning find out if they can return to classrooms during the current school year.
Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the Clarke County School Board on Monday night that parents of 158 all-virtual students have expressed interest in switching their children to the hybrid model, which combines in-person and online instruction.
Their requests will be considered after a plan to increase in-person instruction from two to four days per week for students currently enrolled in the hybrid model is fully implemented on April 12, according to Bishop.
Because of social distancing requirements and other COVID-related factors, there is no guarantee that virtual students will be allowed to return to classrooms. Those who are failing classes or have special circumstances, such as no internet access at home, will be given higher priority, Bishop said.
In another matter, the School Board recognized Clarke County High School students for their accomplishments during the DECA State Leadership Conference held March 3-7. More than 1,800 students across Virginia participated.
DECA, formerly known as the Distributive Education Clubs of America, prepares high school and college students worldwide to be leaders and entrepreneurs in the marketing, finance, hospitality and management professions, according to its website.
Receiving DECA Merit Awards were Hannah Ventura, Jakob Kronenwetter, Kassidy Seekford, Caroline Baker and Madelynn Hutchison.
Ventura, who was inducted into the DECA Honor Society, placed seventh overall in hospitality and tourism professional selling and was a top 10 exam finalist.
Kronenwetter was a top 10 exam finalist for business services management.
Other honor society inductees were Kathleen Pine, Ele Smalley and Bella Stem.
Ventura was one of 16 statewide winners of a $1,000 Virginia Association of Marketing Educators (VAME) Scholarship. She will compete during the virtual International Career Development Conference April 19-23.
The Clarke County DECA Chapter itself received the Blue Chip Award, the highest honor it could get, for its annual report.
Mary Elson was recognized as Outstanding DECA Advisor.
“Our DECA club outdoes many” statewide, Bishop told the board.
Also, Bishop mentioned that Clarke County school cafeterias have served a total of 292,731 meals — including ones prepared to-go for virtual and hybrid students — since the pandemic was declared approximately a year ago. He called that number “unbelievable” considering the extreme circumstances.
School food service workers “have had a full plate, no pun intended,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.