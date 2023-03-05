The chances of getting all six numbers on a Powerball ticket are 1 in 292.2 million. But one lucky person defied those odds upon purchasing a $161 million ticket in Pulaski County, according to a Virginia Lottery News press release.
The winning ticket, purchased at Gill Brothers in Dublin, matched all six numbers in the March 4 Powerball drawing.
The winner of what is the fourth-largest prize in a Virginia lottery game is currently unknown. They have 180 days to claim the prize and can choose to either receive the full amount, before taxes, over 30 years, or a one-time payment of $81.9 million before taxes.
All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education. In Fiscal Year 2022, the profits contributed over $779 million, or 10%, of Virginia's school budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.