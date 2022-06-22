WINCHESTER — A Frederick County teen has been indicted for the Aug. 28 murder of his grandmother.
A Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury earlier this month certified a second-degree murder indictment against 19-year-old David Austin Rowe, who is accused of beating to death Dianna Lynne Swaner, 63, in her Quail Run home near Round Hill.
Second-degree murder is a Class 1 felony that carries a minimum five-year prison sentence and a maximum term of 40 years.
According to court documents, Rowe had been temporarily living in a trailer next to his grandmother's home when he allegedly killed her during a fit of rage after Swaner stopped him from getting a can of beans.
Court records state Rowe has a history of mental illness and had been a ward of the Virginia Department of Social Services since his mother died in 2015. His alleged outbursts of violence reportedly caused him to be removed from several group homes overseen by Social Services.
On April 9, 2021, the then-18-year-old Rowe was charged with assaulting his grandmother while in Winchester. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery in Winchester General District Court and received a 12-month jail sentence, all of which was suspended.
About a week before Swaner's murder, Rowe was staying at the Winchester Rescue Mission's homeless shelter on North Cameron Street but had to be removed for allegedly threatening to kill members of the nonprofit's staff. He was placed under an eight-hour emergency custody order at Winchester Medical Center.
Brandan Thomas, executive director of the Rescue Mission, has said Rowe is fine when he takes his medication but can become violent and erratic when he does not. During his eight-hour stay at Winchester Medical Center in August, Rowe received medication and calmed down, so officials had no reason to detain him further.
Rowe tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital and refused to wear a face mask, so he could not return to the Rescue Mission. Instead, Swaner allowed him to return to the trailer she owned.
After Rowe was taken into custody for allegedly killing his grandmother, his defense attorney, Collin Andrew Heffern, raised concerns about his client's mental health and suggested he may not be competent to stand trial. In November, Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Kimberly M. Athey appointed clinical psychologist William T. McKenna to evaluate Rowe.
After Rowe was deemed competent last month, Athey forwarded the case to a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury, which returned a second-degree murder indictment against him on June 9.
A preliminary hearing in Rowe's case is scheduled for July 19 in Frederick County Circuit Court. He is being held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
