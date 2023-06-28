WINCHESTER — The Douglas Alumni Association will hold its annual reunion Saturday and is planning on welcoming a very special guest.
Roland Harper, a 1943 graduate of Winchester's former Douglas School who now lives in North Carolina, is expected to be in attendance at this weekend's alumni gathering.
Winchester historians Judy Humbert and Sharon Dixon are so excited to welcome back the man who graduated 70 years ago from the city's only school for Black children that they sent a bevy of information about Harper to The Winchester Star. Much of the information shared by them was provided by the youngest of Harper's children, Cindy Harper Covington, with whom he now resides.
When Harper was attending Douglas School on North Kent Street, there weren't many extracurricular activities for him to pursue. According to a brief biography that he wrote and was shared by Covington, "We filled a paper bag up with paper and played football."
Harper wrote that his favorite teacher at Douglas was Effie McKinney Davis, a chemistry instructor who later went on to be a math teacher and guidance counselor at Handley High School and the first Black woman elected to Winchester's City Council. Harper said Davis inspired him to pursue a career in chemistry.
After graduating, Harper enrolled at Storer College in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. According to The Winchester Evening Star on Sept. 18, 1943, he was one of three Douglas School graduates that year who moved on to college.
Harper was named to the dean's list at Storer during his senior year and, in 1947, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry. He went on to become an honors student at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, which is where he earned a master's degree in chemistry.
Harper then enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia to work on his doctorate, but his studies were interrupted when he joined the Army to do chemical research.
The Winchester Evening Star reported on Oct. 19, 1950: "Two Winchester men went through the Army-Air Force recruiting station in Martinsburg [West Virginia] yesterday with perfect scores on their pre-induction mental test. Examiners at the station had seen only two or three perfect scores previously and were surprised when they encountered two on the same day, by men from the same town. One of the recruits is Harold R. Edwards. The other is Roland E. Harper ..."
Harper wrote that he served in the Army for several years and received an honorable discharge before returning to the University of Pennsylvania to complete his doctorate.
While studying one day at a public library in Philadelphia, Harper met Lucinda Stridiron, the woman who would become his wife. Together, the couple raised four children — Walter, Phillip, Jan and Cindy (aka "Little Lucinda") — and enjoyed traveling the world.
After 63 years of marriage, Lucinda Harper died on March 31, 2020, at the age of 90. A short time later, her husband moved from Philadelphia to live with his youngest daughter in North Carolina.
According to Covington, her father "still loves to play chess with anyone, though not many can beat him! He also loves watching any sport that comes on TV, especially basketball, tennis, baseball and football."
On Saturday morning, Roland Harper is expected to return to Winchester to join his fellow Douglas School alumni for a private tour of the former school at 598 N. Kent St.
The school, which was built using money that Judge John Handley endowed to Winchester, educated Black students from the city and Frederick and Shenandoah counties from 1927 to 1966.
Following integration in the mid-1960s, the Douglas School building went on to house Winchester Intermediate School, Frederick Douglass Elementary School, several community and educational organizations (including Head Start and The Kids Clubs of Northern Shenandoah Valley) and temporary space for elementary classrooms. It eventually closed in 2016 due to inoperable heating equipment.
When the building shut down, Winchester Public Schools decided to convert the facility into its new administrative headquarters. It took about six years and $15 million to renovate and expand the structure to accommodate offices, cubicles, board rooms, professional development offices, an early learning center for pre-K children, a satellite office for the Winchester Police Department and space for community events and organizations.
The school system moved into the building in January and is still in the process of installing an on-site museum dedicated to the former Douglas School that is listed on the U.S. National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.