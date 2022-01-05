WINCHESTER — Plan to get home from your daily activities on Thursday by early evening as wintry weather moves in.
As of Wednesday evening, Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County were under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service was predicting that 2-4 inches of snow would fall during the period.
“There could be a little bit more along the Blue Ridge,” said Ray Martin, a meteorologist at the weather service’s regional office in Sterling. A white blanket up to six inches deep could cover the ground there and in isolated spots elsewhere.
Asked whether snowfall totals could be higher, Martin said there’s “a small possibility,” depending on the weather system’s exact track and how much moisture saturates the atmosphere. If the track is more northerly and there’s more moisture than anticipated, the advisory could be upgraded to either a winter storm watch or warning, he said.
Yet the system will be a fast mover, which should limit precipitation, he added.
A mix of rain and snow is possible during the daytime on Thursday before any precipitation changes over to all snow later. The heaviest snow is expected to begin falling “a little bit after sunset, or (during) the late part of the (afternoon) rush hour,” Martin said, as daytime temperatures in the 30s start dropping to below freezing.
Snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour are possible, the advisory stated.
The weather system will be fueled by a combination of a potent jet stream, a cold front ushering in chilly temperatures and a “shortwave,” a disturbance in the upper level of the atmosphere inducing upward motion ahead of it. The shortwave will carve out a “trough,” an elongated area of low pressure, over the Midwest. The system will interact with a surface-level low pressure area tracking northeast across North Carolina, according to the weather service.
Eastern parts of West Virginia and areas to the south around Charlottesville and into central Virginia were included in the advisory, as were areas north to Hagerstown, Maryland. However, winter storm warnings were issued Wednesday afternoon for much of West Virginia and along a narrow strip of the Shenandoah Valley east of Harrisonburg and Luray.
Whatever snow falls locally won’t melt immediately, causing untreated paved surfaces to remain slippery. Although the sky is expected to turn sunny on Friday, a high temperature of only around 30 degrees and an overnight low temperature around 15 degrees is forecast.
Sustained winds of 10-15 mph, with gusts into the mid-20s, could blow snow into the faces of people outdoors, Martin cautioned.
They also will create a wind chill factor — how the cold feels to exposed skin — of 16 degrees or colder. So bundle up when venturing outside.
“The cold air isn’t going to make it out of here” by the weekend, Martin emphasized.
Saturday’s high temperature is forecast to reach only 33 degrees — one notch above the freezing point — before dropping into the lower 20s that night.
That’s when the next bout of wintry weather is expected.
Freezing rain and sleet is likely through the early morning and midday on Sunday before changing over to rain during the afternoon as temperatures rise into the 40s, the forecast showed.
