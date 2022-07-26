NEW MARKET — The New Market Battlefield Military Museum and the 5-acre property on which it sits have been purchased by the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation for $2.8 million.
The property will serve as a new entrance to the New Market Battlefield and allow the foundation to open over 170 acres of the preserved Civil War battlefield to the public.
The foundation purchased the property at 9500 George R. Collins Parkway, also known as Manor Hill, from John and Georga Bracken.
To purchase the property valued at $2.8 million, the foundation raised $100,000 and utilized $1.4 million in grants. To make the purchase possible, the Brackens donated $1.3 million.
Without the Brackens donating $1.3 million, the foundation’s CEO Keven Walker explained in a news release that “this would not have been possible.”
“This preservation victory is thanks to the extreme generosity of John and Georga Bracken,” he said.
The Brackens, who opened the museum in 1988, will continue operating the museum.
Plans call for a trailhead to be developed at the museum. This will allow public access to the 170 acres of preserved battlefields — stretching from U.S. 11 to the parking area at VMI’s Virginia Museum of the Civil War visitor center— that the foundation has owned behind the museum for a couple of years
In total, the foundation has preserved 281 acres of properties in the New Market battlefield area.
Acquiring the 5-acre Manor Hill property is part of a 2019 foundation initiative to expand the preservation of hundreds of acres of the battlefield, open a new battlefield park, and create a new visitor experience in New Market, according to the release.
The initiative will also include new walking trails, interpretive signage, an audio tour, printed materials and more.
Walker emphasized how helpful and impactful the Brackens’ generosity has been to the foundation’s effort to preserve the historical sites.
“It’s the generosity of people such as John and Georga Bracken — who truly understand the importance of preserving these historic sites — that will save the Valley for all of us to enjoy,” he said.
(1) comment
Talk about a colossal waste of money. And, for what? To continue to idolize the lost cause. Or, through the eyes of the radical right, to preserve our southern heritage. And we all know what that means. Next up will be Todd Gilbert standing along side disbarred Shenandoah County Supervisor Brad Pollock and Governor Youngkin touting the tremendous tourism dollars it will bring to the area. It would be nice to bring better paying jobs to the area that incudes benefits and retirement rather than part-time and twice retired gift store attendants and grounds-keepers working at minimum wage and no benefits. More weak economic policy by the Republican Speaker of the House who does absolutely nothing to help the hard working families in Shenandoah County. Time to end Todd Gilbert's radical right tenure in Richmond.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.