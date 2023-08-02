WINCHESTER — Two people are in jail and a third is hospitalized following a reported stabbing on Tuesday afternoon in downtown Winchester.
According to a media release provided by Winchester Police Chief Amanda Behan, emergency dispatchers were notified at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday that a woman had stabbed a man inside a home in the 400 block of South Cameron Street. When officers from the Winchester Police Department arrived, they saw the victim lying on the floor and one of the home’s residents, 34-year-old Samantha Lynn Myers, running upstairs to the second floor.
Officers stood in the stairway of the home and attempted to negotiate with Myers but had no luck, the release states. They then called for assistance from the Winchester Police Department’s SWAT unit and Crisis Negotiation Team.
“Upon arrival, members from SWAT conducted a search of the residence and located Myers inside a bedroom,” the release states. “At approximately 1:45 p.m., Samantha Myers was arrested and taken into custody.”
Behan said in an interview Wednesday that the alleged stabbing appeared to have been prompted by an argument that occurred between Myers and the victim, whose name has not been released.
During Tuesday’s search of the South Cameron Street home, the SWAT team found another resident of the dwelling, 37-year-old Barron Devon Gordon, and arrested him for an alleged probation violation stemming from a May 2022 cocaine distribution conviction in Warren County Circuit Court. He was not charged with any crimes related to the reported stabbing.
Officers who searched the house also found a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing, a semi-automatic pistol and an unspecified amount of crack cocaine, the release states.
Myers was charged with domestic assault and battery, malicious wounding and cocaine possession. She is being held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center pending court proceedings, but no hearings had been scheduled as of Wednesday evening.
Additionally, Myers was facing a deferred disposition after pleading guilty on May 2 in Winchester Circuit Court to two felony counts of drug possession. Under the terms of her sentencing, her convictions will be erased if she stays out of trouble for one year. Myers’ arrest on Tuesday, though, could now send her to prison for the possession charges.
Since Gordon’s probation violation stems from Warren County, he is being held without bail in the RSW Regional Jail near Front Royal. He is scheduled to appear Friday in Warren County Circuit Court to have a defense attorney appointed to his case.
The stabbing victim was admitted to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. As of Wednesday afternoon, the release states, he was in serious but stable condition.
