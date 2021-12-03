STEPHENS CITY — Robert E. Aylor Middle School and Sherando High School were locked down for 20 to 30 minutes beginning around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Messages on the schools’ Facebook pages said a “law enforcement matter” nearby triggered the lockdowns. Classes resumed on normal schedules after the lockdowns. Steve Edwards, Frederick County Public Schools spokesman, referred questions about the matter to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Lenny Millholland and Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff’s Office spokesman, were unable to be reached for comment Thursday evening.
