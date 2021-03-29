WINCHESTER — In an effort to make sure COVID-19 vaccinations are being made available in an equitable way, Winchester Public Schools officials have been spreading the word to city residents about a clinic that will be held on Wednesday at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School (VACDES) at 550 Virginia Ave.
All 574 appointment slots have been filled.
WPS Director of Student Support Services Judy McKiernan and Nohemy Zamitiz, a parent liaison for Daniel Morgan Middle School, worked together to spearhead the clinic.
Starting March 20, WPS officials went door-to-door handing out fliers about the clinic. People could register for an appointment in English or Spanish through a phone number provided on the flier. The clinic, which is being done in partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District, will offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine.
WPS chose VACDES as the clinic site because it's in a close-knit, walkable neigbhorhood in Winchester's North End, where many elderly and Spanish-speaking residents live.
"We thought if we had a walking site, that would be perfect," Zamitiz said.
During her outreach, Zamitiz said she met a man in his late 60s who told her he goes to CVS every morning and stands there hoping someone who speaks Spanish can help him find a way to book a vaccine appointment.
Of the 574 people registered for Wednesday's clinic, about 250 are Hispanic or Latino, Zamitiz said. About 70% have children enrolled in WPS. The clinic will have more than 60 school staff volunteers involved, and there will be bilingual services available throughout the process, from parking until the shot is administered.
Another clinic in the city's North End is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 at Douglas Park, 598 N. Kent St. This one is being organized by the Winchester Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Department of Health.
Winchester Sheriff Les Taylor said his deputies have been going door-to-door to advertise the clinic. The local NAACP chapter also is helping advertise it.
According to Taylor, a few appointments are still available for the Douglas Clinic, where 200 first doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine will be administered.
Those who fall under the 1a, 1b and 1c category are now eligible for a vaccine in Virginia.
To register for the clinic at Douglas Park, visit https://cw2-virginia-production.herokuapp.com/reg/0915062197.
If you are unable to register using the link or do not have internet access, or you have questions, call the Sheriff's Office at 540-667-5770 ext. 457.
Like VACDES, Douglas Park is also in a walkable area, Taylor said.
Language barriers, lack of transportation and lack of internet access have created barriers for some people who want to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
A report released by the New York Times earlier this month found that "the vaccination rate for Black people in the United States is half that of white people, and the gap for Hispanic people is even larger."
A demographic breakdown of 2,987 of 6,844 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Winchester shows that 74% of the recipients were white, 9.7% were Hispanic or Latino, 8.4% were Black, 2.4% were Asian and Pacific Islander and 4.9% were listed as "other," according to the Virginia Department of Health.
McKiernan said it's important to reach out to people "who have honestly had barriers with the system that is in place."
