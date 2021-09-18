WINCHESTER — One of the first and most popular ghost-hunting shows in television history is coming back from the dead with a pair of episodes shot in and around Winchester.
“Ghost Hunters,” which ran from 2004 to 2016 on the SyFy network, spawned five spin-off series and was revived for two seasons on the A&E network in 2019 and ‘20, is returning next month on the Discovery+ streaming service.
“Ghost Hunters” documented the paranormal adventures of The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS), which was founded by Jason Hawes and Grant Wilson. The reboot will feature Hawes and original TAPS team members Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti, who are expected to be joined from time to time by special guest investigators.
Production officials in Los Angeles have said the new season’s 13 one-hour episodes will start streaming in October. However, until the episode schedule is released in the next few weeks, they will not disclose any of the haunts investigated by the TAPS team.
Locally, Winchester and Frederick County officials who assisted the cast and crew during their time in the Northern Shenandoah Valley this summer have been sworn to secrecy and will not reveal where TAPS conducted its ghost hunts. Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, would only confirm that one episode was shot in the city and the other was shot in the county.
“They were wonderful to work with,” Kerns said about the “Ghost Hunters” crew. “They ate at a lot of local restaurants. They didn’t like the chains; they wanted to eat at local places and support our local businesses. They spent a lot of money in our community.”
For updates on next month’s “Ghost Hunters” revival on Discovery+, visit officialghosthunters.com or discoveryplus.com.
