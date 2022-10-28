A local nonprofit group hopes to snap a world record on Saturday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in an effort to raise money toward building an indoor aquatics and ice skating facility in the community.
The 2 For 2 Foundation, based in Frederick County, will be attempting to construct the largest-ever human ice cream cone starting at around 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds in Clear Brook. The group could earn a place in the Guinness Book of World Records if it surpasses the current record of 478 people gathered to form the shape of an ice cream cone, set by employees at an ice cream company based in China.
No doubt this is a lofty goal. But registration commitments favor the 2 For 2 Foundation. Between 500 and 600 people have already pledged to attend, according to Lynda Tyler, a spokesperson for the foundation.
"This event is to raise awareness about what we are trying to do. We're a bunch of overachievers who think we can get to 1,500 [people]. There are so many creative things you can do in world records," Tyler said.
And still more can join.
Others who wish to be a part of a push to capture a world record should arrive no later than 10 a.m at the fairgrounds off Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11), where they will be given an ice cream sandwich and a hoodie that will be compatible with the color of the cone. Photos are set to be taken by a high-flying drone around 11 a.m.
Formed in September of 2021, the 2 For 2 Foundation is funded by donors and comprised of volunteers committed to bringing to the Winchester-Frederick County area an amenity it does not currently offer — a modern aquatics center and ice rink.
The attempt to capture the Guinness World Record serves as the first of many fundraising events the foundation hopes to host in coming years in support of its cause.
The nonprofit's ultimate plan is to construct, design and maintain a fully operational community center for ice skating and swimming. Strides have been made toward that goal, with a feasibility study now in the works.
Because the group was founded relatively recently, Tyler said Saturday's primary function is to raise awareness.
Saturday's event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It will feature the Handley High School pep band, a DJ, food trucks, a trunk or treat and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.